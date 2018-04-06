Bennettsville man wins $125,000 from scratch-off ticket

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Bennettsville man is $125,000 richer after playing the $5 Money Clip game from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“I feel fantastic,” the lucky winner said. The man purchased the scratch-off ticket at the Corner Cupboard #4 on 401 Bypass. The store received a commission of $1,500.

“I haven’t slept much,” he said. “But, I’m happy.”

Two top prizes of $125,000 remain in the $5 Money Clip game. The odds of winning are 1 in 480,000.

