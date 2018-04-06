Woman arrested after baby tests positive for cocaine, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman is facing a child neglect charge after she and the child she was in care of reportedly tested positive for cocaine.

Autumn Gayle Smith, 22, was arrested Thursday by Myrtle Beach Police. According to an incident report, police responded to Grand Strand Medical Center on February 20 where a DSS agent told officers that Smith and the infant tested positive for cocaine on February 5.

The infant was taken into emergency protective custody and turned over to the DSS agent, the report states. Warrants were then obtained for Smith’s arrest.

Smith is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.

