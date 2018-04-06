Person wanted for questioning in vehicle break-in, fraud cases

If you recognize the passenger or the owner of the vehicle pictured, call police (Source: Florence PD)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person wanted for questioning in regards to several vehicle break-ins and fraud cases in the Florence area.

If you recognize the passenger or the owner of the vehicle pictured, call police at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC

