Man wanted for questioning after assault on East Pine Street

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning after an assault in the 100 block of East Pine Street, according to a press release from Florence PD.

Police say the assault occurred on March 30.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call police at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

