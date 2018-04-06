Myrtle Beach Pelicans celebrate 20 seasons

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Baseball is back in the Grand Strand as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans kicked off another season, but this is a very special season for the organization.

This is the 20th season for the Pelicans here in Myrtle Beach, and you could not ask for better opening day weather.

Who better to talk with than someone who has been here for all 20 seasons, but you’re not going to find him on the field or managing in the dugout.

John Glover is still a very important member of this team, from taking tickets to ushering fans into their seats. Glover has seen it all, except the games, Which was the initial plan when his neighbor asked him to apply with the Pelicans 20 years ago.

"I said hey that’s not too bad I enjoy watching baseball so we signed up and we were hired. Three days later, my neighbor quit because he couldn’t watch the game, we had to watch the guests, but I stayed on because when I make a commitment I try to stay with that commitment, 20 years later here I am," said Glover

Glover said his coworkers and the fans he has met over the years have become family

There were over 6,000 in attendance as the Pelicans took on the Frederick Keys.

Keegan Thompson took the mound for the Pelicans, the Cubs third round draft pick out of Auburn.

Thompson went 5 innings, giving up 8 hits and 6 runs in the Pelicans 6-2 loss.

Following the game, fans stuck around for a fireworks display, and the first 1,000 fans received a magnet with the Pelicans' season on it.

There’s a lot of excitement building up for this season, as the Pelicans have made the playoffs the past three seasons winning the Carolina Championship in 2015 and 2016.

The Pelicans will be at home for six straight here in Myrtle Beach, taking on the Keys Friday at 7:05 PM.

