FIRST ALERT: Sunshine, warm temperatures on tap for Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a chilly start this morning, temperatures will be on the rise quickly as the wind starts to bring in warmth from the south and we tap into some good sunshine. Highs today will reach the mid to low 70s. More clouds roll in tonight foreshadowing increasing rain chances Saturday.

Rain chances increase Saturday afternoon through early evening. Expect a few rounds of heavy rain and gusty winds. There’s a small risk of a severe storm, but we aren’t expecting widespread severe weather.

The clouds linger into Sunday but the rain chances exit. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s and 40s to start the day with upper 50s Sunday afternoon.

