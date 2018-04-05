Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

A bill would make it easier for victims to get their stolen items back from a pawn shop. An Horry County police officer helped with a similar case this last week, when a local family’s home was burglarized and their items were sold to a pawn shop.More >>
The General Election for Surfside Beach Town Council is apparently heading for a run-off. Incumbent candidate Tom Courtney posted to Facebook: “It looks like I am in a run off.”More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
A lawsuit filed Thursday against the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce alleges the organization “consistently redirected taxpayer funds” to businesses started by current and/or former employees.More >>
A Robeson County church that has been in the community for 137 years burned to the ground overnight Wednesday. Michael Ellerbe, the interim pastor of Sandy Grove Baptist Church, said on Wednesday night after bible study from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., they walked outside and smelled something burning, so they turned off all the lights and the generator. On Thursday morning, they got a call saying the church was on fire.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
