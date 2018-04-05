‘I've had some great years here:’ Like the team itself, Pelicans employee begins 20th season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Under a clear evening sky, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans officially kicked off their 20th season Thursday night.

Over the past two decades, the Pelicans have seen a lot of success, including making the playoffs the previous three seasons and winning the Carolina Championship in 2015 and 2016.

One man has been there from the beginning, to see every season of Pelicans baseball. However, he isn’t found on the field or managing in the dugout.

From ushering fans to their seats to taking tickets, guest services employee John Glover remains a very important member of the Pelicans’ roster. He has seen it all, except for the games themselves.

That was the initial plan when Glover’s neighbor asked him to apply with the Pelicans 20 years ago.

“My neighbor came across the street and said, ‘John, we need to go to work.’ I told him I'm retired because I just retired from the Air Force. He said, ‘No, we can go work for the Pelicans and watch the game.’ I said, hey that's not too bad. I enjoy watching baseball so we signed up and we were hired,” Glover said. “Three days later, my neighbor quit because he couldn't watch the game; we had to watch the guests. But anyway, I stayed on because when I make a commitment I try to stay with that commitment. Twenty years later, here I am.”

Entering his 20th season with the Pelicans, Glover has a wealth of memories from his time at TicketReturn.com Field.

“Well, the championship (will) always stand out. Championships (are) special and hopefully we can do that again and again, but there have been so many blessings and events that we've had here,” he said. “I don't remember any one in particular, but they've all been great. I've had some great years here.”

For Glover, the coworkers and fans he has met over the years have become like family.

“They are friends that are like family,” he said. “You meet old friends and make new friends, and that's what makes this job so special. It really is a great job. I enjoy it and don't know how much longer I can do it, but I really have fun doing it.”

