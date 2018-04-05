Lawsuit alleges Myrtle Beach chamber gave taxpayer funds to ‘Crony Companies’

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A lawsuit filed Thursday against the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce alleges the organization “consistently redirected taxpayer funds” to businesses started by current and/or former employees.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Karon Mitchell, names the MBACC, the city of Myrtle Beach and Horry County as defendants.

It alleges portions of the tourism development fee were sent to the companies, which were chosen “solely for their connection to MBACC and not for any ‘research based outcomes.’”

“These Crony Companies were not subject to any competitive bidding and were given a substantive advantage through insider information and influence with MBACC, causing substantial harm to all other Myrtle Beach businesses that could have competed for the same goods and services,” the lawsuit states.

Eight companies were listed in the lawsuit as having received over 46 percent of the total expenditures of TDF funds, Myrtle Beach accommodations tax funds and Horry County accommodations tax funds over the last three years.

The plaintiff is asking that the defendants be declared in violation of the law and enjoined from any “further expenditure or allocation of any and all TDF Funds, MB-A-Tax Funds, and HC-A-Tax Funds until Defendants cease the violations of the law.”

Mark Kruea, Myrtle Beach spokesperson, said the city does not comment on pending litigation.

WMBF News has also reached out to MBACC and county officials for comment on the lawsuit.

