This is Carolina: Slow down and scoop up as popular NMB ice cream shop celebrates 66 summers

We want to find the good news stories that truly show our community that this is Carolina.More >>
We want to find the good news stories that truly show our community that this is Carolina.More >>
Aviation companies lined the halls of the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in Myrtle Beach Thursday as students graduating in May grabbed flyers and pamphlets, and networked in the hope of lining up a job down the road.More >>
Aviation companies lined the halls of the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in Myrtle Beach Thursday as students graduating in May grabbed flyers and pamphlets, and networked in the hope of lining up a job down the road.More >>
A lawsuit filed Thursday against the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce alleges the organization “consistently redirected taxpayer funds” to businesses started by current and/or former employees.More >>
A lawsuit filed Thursday against the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce alleges the organization “consistently redirected taxpayer funds” to businesses started by current and/or former employees.More >>
Authorities have formally charged the man who allegedly barricaded himself inside a Conway area home for four hours on Wednesday after law enforcement tried to execute a court order.More >>
Authorities have formally charged the man who allegedly barricaded himself inside a Conway area home for four hours on Wednesday after law enforcement tried to execute a court order.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman is facing charges for allegedly underreporting her income and not paying more than $34,000 in state income tax.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman is facing charges for allegedly underreporting her income and not paying more than $34,000 in state income tax.More >>
The man who barricaded himself inside a Longs home for several hours Wednesday was taken into custody and taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. As he was being escorted from the hospital, he fled in handcuffs into oncoming traffic. He was then taken to another hospital, treated, released, and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.More >>
The man who barricaded himself inside a Longs home for several hours Wednesday was taken into custody and taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. As he was being escorted from the hospital, he fled in handcuffs into oncoming traffic. He was then taken to another hospital, treated, released, and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Former teacher Tad Cummins is expected to enter a guilty plea after running away with a student last year.More >>
Former teacher Tad Cummins is expected to enter a guilty plea after running away with a student last year.More >>
Trae, 13, and his brother, 15-year-old Travis Green Jr., were both killed in a crash Wednesday evening after the car they were traveling in left the roadway and struck a tree.More >>
Trae, 13, and his brother, 15-year-old Travis Green Jr., were both killed in a crash Wednesday evening after the car they were traveling in left the roadway and struck a tree.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to...More >>
National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to fight illegal immigration.More >>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.More >>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.More >>
The president said he wasn't aware his lawyer paid the porn star $130,000 just before the election.More >>
The president said he wasn't aware his lawyer paid the porn star $130,000 just before the election.More >>