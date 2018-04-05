This is Carolina: Slow down and scoop up as popular NMB ice cream shop celebrates 66 summers

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For 66 summers, Original Painters Homemade Ice Cream in North Myrtle Beach has been serving up local favorites.

The tradition continues this year.

"It's not about the ice cream," owner Dominic Munafo said. "It's about the time and the service and the passion behind it."

The Munafo family is the fourth to own the ice cream shop. They followed the original Painter family, then the Shelbys and the McMichaels.

Munafo said his family moved to the Myrtle Beach area from Baltimore, looking to buy a business. His father stumbled onto Painters, bought it and learned how to make ice cream from the McMichael family.

The Munafos have kept the original book of secret ice cream recipes too.

"Mr. Painter and Ms. Painter started this place with a dream, a vision. They envisioned this place being, you know, the place to go for ice cream when you're in Myrtle Beach," Munafo said.

The ice cream shop has been open in North Myrtle Beach since 1952, but Munafo said his ice cream still has the edge on the newer shops.

"My ice cream is made with love. If I won't eat it I won't serve it,” he said. “By doing it so long, you know, you get a knack for taste and texture."

Munafo said how he whips the ice cream makes it what it is, and so does the temperature it's stored at.

Just as coveted as the secret recipe book is Munafo's memories as the “Ice Cream King.” It's a name he said was given to him by another King.

"The late great B.B. King used to love our butter pecan, but he was diabetic. So he couldn't tell everybody he was eating it. He gave me the name the ‘Ice Cream King,’" Munafo said. “He used to call me from the House of Blues every time he'd play there, and I'd get to go take him ice cream."

Not only did he treat B.B. King to his ice cream, but other House of Blues guests have had plenty of cups and cones of Painters.

Disturb, Puddle of Mud, Weezer, Outkast, SR 81, Waka Flaka, Vanna White, Eric Clapton, Hootie and the Blowfish, Mac Miller and Marilyn Manson are just a few of the names Munafo said he's served while owning Painters the last 20 years.

“I love doing ice cream, I really do, because you never know who you’re going to get to meet,” he said.

Two to three times a week, Munafo said he'll make 85 tubs of ice cream. He has over 180 buckets in the freezer now, prepared ahead of time for the spring breakers in town.

The store just opened April 1 for the summer season.

