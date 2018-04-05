Authorities: Man who barricaded himself inside SC home set fire to house, claimed to not be a US citizen

A lawsuit filed Thursday against the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce alleges the organization “consistently redirected taxpayer funds” to businesses started by current and/or former employees.More >>
Authorities have formally charged the man who allegedly barricaded himself inside a Conway area home for four hours on Wednesday after law enforcement tried to execute a court order.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman is facing charges for allegedly underreporting her income and not paying more than $34,000 in state income tax.More >>
The man who barricaded himself inside a Longs home for several hours Wednesday was taken into custody and taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. As he was being escorted from the hospital, he fled in handcuffs into oncoming traffic. He was then taken to another hospital, treated, released, and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.More >>
A Robeson County church that has been in the community for 137 years burned to the ground overnight Wednesday. Michael Ellerbe, the interim pastor of Sandy Grove Baptist Church, said on Wednesday night after bible study from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., they walked outside and smelled something burning, so they turned off all the lights and the generator. On Thursday morning, they got a call saying the church was on fire.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
An employee with the Department of Economic Security (DES) and her husband, a Phoenix police officer, were arrested for theft, fraud and money laundering among other charges by Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers Wednesday.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
