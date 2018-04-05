Myrtle Beach woman arrested for more than $34K in tax evasion

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman is facing charges for allegedly underreporting her income and not paying more than $34,000 in state income tax.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Revenue, Jeanne Voltz-Loomis faces seven counts of tax evasion. Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state she was booked just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday and released four hours later on a $5,000 bond.

From 2010 to 2016, Voltz-Loomis is accused of filing fraudulent S.C. individual income tax returns claiming more the $392,000 in gross income, the release stated. An SCDOR investigation found her actual income for the same period to be almost $860,000.

That underreporting allowed the defendant to evade paying approximately $34,788 in taxes due to the state, according to the press release.

If convicted, the defendant faces fines up to $10,000 and/or up to five years in prison per count.

