FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Watching a severe weather threat for the weekend

Threats for Tornado and Hail are low, but gusty winds are possible with stronger storms

Outlook from Storm Prediction Center honing in on the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A clear end to the work week, but storms possible heading into the weekend.

Tonight will remain mild with lows dipping into the mid 40s. Mostly clear skies stay through the overnight and Friday morning.

More clouds arrive Friday afternoon but rain chances remain slim. Temperatures turn warmer with 70s back in the forecast. Saturday will be our warmest day of the week in the 70s, but that will also be when our best storm chances ramp up as well.

The threat of storms is higher across the Grand Strand and areas east of I-95. The threats Saturday afternoon storms will be gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain. A small, non-zero chance for a tornado is possible during the late afternoon and early evening.

The clouds linger into Sunday but the rain chances exit. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s and 40s to start the day with upper 50s Sunday afternoon.

