FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Watching a severe weather threat for th - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Watching a severe weather threat for the weekend

Outlook from Storm Prediction Center honing in on the Grand Strand Outlook from Storm Prediction Center honing in on the Grand Strand
Radar at 3PM Saturday Afternoon Radar at 3PM Saturday Afternoon
Threats for Tornado and Hail are low, but gusty winds are possible with stronger storms Threats for Tornado and Hail are low, but gusty winds are possible with stronger storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A clear end to the work week, but storms possible heading into the weekend. 

Tonight will remain mild with lows dipping into the mid 40s. Mostly clear skies stay through the overnight and Friday morning. 

More clouds arrive Friday afternoon but rain chances remain slim. Temperatures turn warmer with 70s back in the forecast. Saturday will be our warmest day of the week in the 70s, but that will also be when our best storm chances ramp up as well.

The threat of storms is higher across the Grand Strand and areas east of I-95. The threats Saturday afternoon storms will be gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain. A small, non-zero chance for a tornado is possible during the late afternoon and early evening. 

The clouds linger into Sunday but the rain chances exit. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s and 40s to start the day with upper 50s Sunday afternoon.

The WMBF First Alert Weather team will continue to fine tune this forecast, Check out the detailed weekend forecast and an hour by hour forecast on the WMBF First Alert Weather App.

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h
ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Myrtle Beach woman arrested for more than $34K in tax evasion

    Myrtle Beach woman arrested for more than $34K in tax evasion

    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:41:40 GMT
    Jeanne Voltz-Loomis (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Jeanne Voltz-Loomis (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
    Jeanne Voltz-Loomis (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Jeanne Voltz-Loomis (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A Myrtle Beach woman is facing charges for allegedly underreporting her income and not paying more than $34,000 in state income tax.

    More >>

    A Myrtle Beach woman is facing charges for allegedly underreporting her income and not paying more than $34,000 in state income tax.

    More >>

  • After arrest for barricading himself in home, man briefly escapes custody, runs into traffic, gets struck by car

    After arrest for barricading himself in home, man briefly escapes custody, runs into traffic, gets struck by car

    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:11:56 GMT
    Fredrick James. (Source: Horry County Police)Fredrick James. (Source: Horry County Police)

    The man who barricaded himself inside a Longs home for several hours Wednesday was taken into custody and taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. As he was being escorted from the hospital, he fled in handcuffs into oncoming traffic. He was then taken to another hospital, treated, released, and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

    More >>

    The man who barricaded himself inside a Longs home for several hours Wednesday was taken into custody and taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. As he was being escorted from the hospital, he fled in handcuffs into oncoming traffic. He was then taken to another hospital, treated, released, and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

    More >>

  • 137-year-old Robeson Co. church burns to the ground

    137-year-old Robeson Co. church burns to the ground

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:16 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:16:16 GMT
    The Sandy Grove Baptist Church in Robeson County burned down overnight Wednesday. (Source: Nia Watson)The Sandy Grove Baptist Church in Robeson County burned down overnight Wednesday. (Source: Nia Watson)
    The Sandy Grove Baptist Church in Robeson County burned down overnight Wednesday. (Source: Nia Watson)The Sandy Grove Baptist Church in Robeson County burned down overnight Wednesday. (Source: Nia Watson)

    A Robeson County church that has been in the community for 137 years burned to the ground overnight Wednesday. Michael Ellerbe, the interim pastor of Sandy Grove Baptist Church, said on Wednesday night after bible study from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., they walked outside and smelled something burning, so they turned off all the lights and the generator. On Thursday morning, they got a call saying the church was on fire.

    More >>

    A Robeson County church that has been in the community for 137 years burned to the ground overnight Wednesday. Michael Ellerbe, the interim pastor of Sandy Grove Baptist Church, said on Wednesday night after bible study from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., they walked outside and smelled something burning, so they turned off all the lights and the generator. On Thursday morning, they got a call saying the church was on fire.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly