FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Watching a severe weather threat for the weekend

A Myrtle Beach woman is facing charges for allegedly underreporting her income and not paying more than $34,000 in state income tax.More >>
The man who barricaded himself inside a Longs home for several hours Wednesday was taken into custody and taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. As he was being escorted from the hospital, he fled in handcuffs into oncoming traffic. He was then taken to another hospital, treated, released, and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.More >>
A Robeson County church that has been in the community for 137 years burned to the ground overnight Wednesday. Michael Ellerbe, the interim pastor of Sandy Grove Baptist Church, said on Wednesday night after bible study from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., they walked outside and smelled something burning, so they turned off all the lights and the generator. On Thursday morning, they got a call saying the church was on fire.More >>
The General Election for Surfside Beach Town Council is apparently heading for a run-off. Incumbent candidate Tom Courtney posted to Facebook: “It looks like I am in a run off.”More >>
A bomb threat for a Florence restaurant forced the evacuation several businesses in the South Cashua Drive area, but no hazardous devices were located by Florence Police.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
