FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible Saturday afternoon

Storms begin firing up in the middle of the day. A radar forecast snapshot at 2PM Saturday

Friday Afternoon update on areas that have a slight chance of seeing severe weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Storm chances go up and then temperatures tumble over the course of the weekend.

SATURDAY MORNING starts off mild, as temperatures hover in the low 60s. Tomorrow will be our warmest day, again into the 70s, but that will also be when our best storm chances ramp up.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: The threat of storms has now increased to include the entire Pee Dee and the Grand Strand. The time frame is begins around 2PM and wraps up around 8PM. The threats from Saturday afternoon storms will be gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain. A small, non-zero chance for a tornado is possible during the late afternoon and early evening.

SATURDAY EVENING: The storms push off shore by 8PM. The clouds linger into Sunday but the rain chances exit. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s and 40s to start for Sunday with upper 50s Sunday afternoon.

The WMBF First Alert Weather team will continue to fine tune this forecast

