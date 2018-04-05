FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, storms likely Saturday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, storms likely Saturday

Friday Afternoon update on areas that have a slight chance of seeing severe weather Friday Afternoon update on areas that have a slight chance of seeing severe weather
Heavy rain likely (Source: WMBF News) Heavy rain likely (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Storm chances increase as we head through Saturday afternoon.

SATURDAY MORNING: Mild temperatures Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower 60s. Expect some showers but the heaviest rain will hold off until after lunch. Some breaks in the clouds possible with temperatures climbing to near 70.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING: Rain turns heavy at times through the afternoon. Expect the heaviest rain to arrive between 4 pm and 8 pm. Some storms will be possible during this time. The greatest threat will be the potential for strong, damaging winds. This risk quickly diminishes after sunset Saturday. Still, expect some light showers around until very early Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Skies clear through the day on Sunday. Much colder air arrives with upper 30s Sunday morning! Despite the sunnier skies, temperatures hold in the middle 50s for the afternoon.

Check out the detailed weekend forecast and an hour by hour forecast on the WMBF First Alert Weather App.

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h
ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-04-07 08:50:03 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Woman allegedly beheaded son, shocking police

    Woman allegedly beheaded son, shocking police

    Friday, April 6 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-04-07 02:37:08 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-04-07 02:37:08 GMT
    Investigators said they cannot yet explain why Mouhib apparently killed her son. (Source: WROC/CNN)Investigators said they cannot yet explain why Mouhib apparently killed her son. (Source: WROC/CNN)

    Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."

    More >>

    Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly