FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, storms likely Saturday

Friday Afternoon update on areas that have a slight chance of seeing severe weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Storm chances increase as we head through Saturday afternoon.

SATURDAY MORNING: Mild temperatures Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower 60s. Expect some showers but the heaviest rain will hold off until after lunch. Some breaks in the clouds possible with temperatures climbing to near 70.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING: Rain turns heavy at times through the afternoon. Expect the heaviest rain to arrive between 4 pm and 8 pm. Some storms will be possible during this time. The greatest threat will be the potential for strong, damaging winds. This risk quickly diminishes after sunset Saturday. Still, expect some light showers around until very early Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Skies clear through the day on Sunday. Much colder air arrives with upper 30s Sunday morning! Despite the sunnier skies, temperatures hold in the middle 50s for the afternoon.

