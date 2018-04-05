FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain and storms arrive this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain chances increase as we head through this afternoon.

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Rain turns heavy at times through the afternoon. Expect the heaviest rain to arrive between 4 pm and 8 pm. Some storms will be possible during this time but the severe threat now is less likely. However, we can't rule out a storm with gusty winds and downpours. This risk quickly diminishes after sunset today. Still, expect some light showers around until very early Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Skies clear through the day on Sunday. Much colder air arrives with upper 30s Sunday morning! Despite the sunnier skies, temperatures hold in the middle 50s for the afternoon.

