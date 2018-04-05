FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain and storms arrive this after - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain and storms arrive this afternoon

Severe Weather risk lower this afternoon Severe Weather risk lower this afternoon
Heavy rain and some storms likely around 3PM Heavy rain and some storms likely around 3PM
Storms possible this evening. Storms possible this evening.
Storms wind down overnight, just lingering light rain tomorrow morning Storms wind down overnight, just lingering light rain tomorrow morning
Sunday morning temperatures are much cooler Sunday morning temperatures are much cooler

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain chances increase as we head through this afternoon.

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Rain turns heavy at times through the afternoon. Expect the heaviest rain to arrive between 4 pm and 8 pm. Some storms will be possible during this time but the severe threat now is less likely. However, we can't rule out a storm with gusty winds and downpours. This risk quickly diminishes after sunset today. Still, expect some light showers around until very early Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Skies clear through the day on Sunday. Much colder air arrives with upper 30s Sunday morning! Despite the sunnier skies, temperatures hold in the middle 50s for the afternoon.

Check out the detailed weekend forecast and an hour by hour forecast on the WMBF First Alert Weather App.

