137-year-old Robeson Co. church burns to the ground

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Robeson County church that has been in the community for 137 years burned to the ground overnight Wednesday.

Michael Ellerbe, the interim pastor of Sandy Grove Baptist Church, said on Wednesday night after bible study from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., they walked outside and smelled something burning, so they turned off all the lights and the generator. On Thursday morning, they got a call saying the church was on fire.

When WMBF News reporter Nia Watson arrived at the scene Thursday morning, the church had burned to the ground. Tune in to WMBF News first at 4 p.m. for her reports.

The church is waiting on the fire department to provide a cause for the fire.

The pastor also said they’ve never had any issues before. Now, they’re just trying to heal and find a temporary location for Sunday’s service.

One 60-year-old member of the church said he’s been going there since he was a little boy.

The pastor said they were about to build a family center at the church.

WMBF News has reached out to the Robeson County Fire Department for more information.

