Surfside Beach Town Council election heading to run-off, candidate says

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The General Election for Surfside Beach Town Council is apparently heading for a run-off.

Incumbent candidate Tim Courtney posted to Facebook: “It looks like I am in a run off.”  He said more information is to come, but said he needs “a big turn out.” He encouraged his supporters to continue to support him and encourage friends and neighbors to help carry his campaign to victory. The post does not indicate which candidate Courtney will be in a runoff with.

According to the unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election in which three open seats were up for grabs, current councilman David Pellegrino received the most votes. He was followed by Bruce Dietrich and write-in candidate Debbie Scoles. Tim Courtney did not receive enough votes to retain his seat, according to the unofficial election results. Also running were Carol Cook, MaryNell True and Cabell Young.

The Surfside Beach Municipal Election Commission has called a General Election Protest Hearing for 3 p.m. on Friday, April 5. However, April 5 is Thursday. The agenda for the protest hearing indicates that council candidate Cabell Young will present a protest, and the election commission will then consider it and render a decision.

WMBF News has reached out to the Surfside Beach Town Clerk for clarification on the apparent run-off election and the election protest hearing.

