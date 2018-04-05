Bomb threat leads to evacuation of several Florence businesses

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A bomb threat for a Florence restaurant forced the evacuation several businesses in the South Cashua Drive area, but no hazardous devices were located by Florence Police.

At about 10:41 a.m. Thursday, the Florence Police Department was dispatched to a bomb threat at Marco’s Pizza, located at 2501 South Cashua Drive, according to a news release from the department. Responding officers assisted with the evacuation of Marco’s Pizza and adjacent businesses.

Officers searched Marco’s Pizza and surrounding businesses with the help of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Explosives Canine Unit, the release continues. No hazardous devices were found.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Florence Police at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

