HomeGoods set to open location at Magnolia Mall in May

HomeGoods set to open location at Magnolia Mall in May

(Source: HomeGoods on Facebook) (Source: HomeGoods on Facebook)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – HomeGoods will be holding a grand opening for its new location at the Magnolia Mall in Florence on Sunday, May 6.

The website for the home décor store lists that the new location will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Magnolia Mall is located at 2701 David H. McLeod Blvd. in Florence. The HomeGoods is filling a vacant location at the mall that has been in development since the Sears was demolished last year. Burlington Coat Factory filled some of that vacant space, but mall officials announced back in March 2017 that two other stories would be announced.

HomeGoods offers a variety of home décor merchandise, from handcrafted, one-of-a-kind items to high-end designer goods, at prices below department and specialty stores, according to their website.

