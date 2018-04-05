After arrest for barricading himself in home, man briefly escapes custody, runs into traffic, gets struck by car

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police on scene of the man who was barricaded inside a home in the Longs area. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The man who barricaded himself inside a Longs home for several hours Wednesday was taken into custody and taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. As he was being escorted from the hospital, he fled in handcuffs into oncoming traffic and was struck by a car, according to information from the Horry County Police Department. He was then taken to another hospital, treated, released, and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Fredrick Dewayne James, 25, is currently in custody at the detention center on one charge of breach of peace.

It all started Wednesday morning when officers responded to a home on Palmetto Green Drive in the Longs area for a suicidal subject, according to a police report. A person there told the officer that James stole the keys to her gun safe and took her gun without permission. She said James was suicidal.

The woman gave the officer permission to enter the home after he knocked on the door and rang the doorbell to no response, the report continues. As he attempted to enter, the officer heard a single gunshot. The officer retreated for cover and notified dispatch.

The officer then opened the front door and announced police were there, the report states. He then heard James yell “very loud profane language.”

A Myrtle Beach SWAT team and negotiations team responded, and after several hours, they were able to get James outside the home without injury, the report states.

The officer then took James to a nearby medical center, where he was treated and released, officials said. The officer was escorting James out of the hospital to his patrol vehicle when James fled in handcuffs north into traffic on Highway 9 and was struck by a car. The officer notified dispatch to send EMS, who arrived and took James to a different hospital. Horry County Fire confirmed that someone was struck by a vehicle on Highway 9 near that location at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

After James was released from that hospital, he was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center without incident, the release concludes.

