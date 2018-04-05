Officers perform first aid on stabbing victim on Ocean Blvd., suspect arrested

HomeGoods will be holding a grand opening for its new location at the Magnolia Mall in Florence on Sunday, May 6. The website for the home décor store lists that the new location will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.More >>
The man who barricaded himself inside a Longs home for several hours Wednesday was taken into custody and taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. As he was being escorted from the hospital, he fled in handcuffs into oncoming traffic. He was then taken to another hospital, treated, released, and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.More >>
After a fight resulted in a person getting stabbed on Ocean Boulevard Wednesday evening, officers provided life-saving first aid to the stabbing victim and apprehended the suspect.More >>
Longer days and warmer weather are making a comeback. That also means it's the season for backyard barbeques and other yard work. This is the time of year where people usually begin to pull out all the gas-powered equipment that's been stored since last year. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department says anytime you haven't used equipment in a while, make sure to go through the general maintenance process before you use it for the first time.More >>
WMBF News Anchor Michael Maely is in Charleston and attending the Volvo Car Open, the largest women's only tennis tournament in North America.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.More >>
