Officers perform first aid on stabbing victim on Ocean Blvd., su - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Officers perform first aid on stabbing victim on Ocean Blvd., suspect arrested

Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After a fight resulted in a person getting stabbed on Ocean Boulevard Wednesday evening, officers provided life-saving first aid to the stabbing victim and apprehended the suspect.

At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers saw a fight on Ocean Boulevard, according to a news release from Myrtle Beach Police. Officers addressed the situation, and the two people involved fled the scene on foot.

After a brief foot chase, officers captured the two individuals, officials stated. They quickly realized one of them suffered significant blood loss from stab wounds. The officers used a tourniquet on the victim’s arm to stop the bleeding, and called EMS to take the victim to the hospital, where he received medical treatment.

The city surveillance cameras identified the second person, who officers apprehended as the person who assaulted the victim, the release states.

On Thursday, officers were obtaining arrest warrants for the suspect, and once they are obtained, their identity will be released. Both the offender and the victim are from North Carolina.

“Our goal remains to provide a safe environment for our citizens and guest while holding individuals accountable for their unlawful actions,” said Chief Amy Prock. “I applaud our officers for their immediate response to this incident and their commitment to our citizens and guests.”

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • HomeGoods set to open location at Magnolia Mall in May

    HomeGoods set to open location at Magnolia Mall in May

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:54 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:54:41 GMT
    (Source: HomeGoods on Facebook)(Source: HomeGoods on Facebook)
    (Source: HomeGoods on Facebook)(Source: HomeGoods on Facebook)

    HomeGoods will be holding a grand opening for its new location at the Magnolia Mall in Florence on Sunday, May 6. The website for the home décor store lists that the new location will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    More >>

    HomeGoods will be holding a grand opening for its new location at the Magnolia Mall in Florence on Sunday, May 6. The website for the home décor store lists that the new location will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    After arrest for barricading himself in home, man briefly escapes custody, runs into traffic

    After arrest for barricading himself in home, man briefly escapes custody, runs into traffic

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:45:27 GMT
    Fredrick James. (Source: Horry County Police)Fredrick James. (Source: Horry County Police)
    Fredrick James. (Source: Horry County Police)Fredrick James. (Source: Horry County Police)

    The man who barricaded himself inside a Longs home for several hours Wednesday was taken into custody and taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. As he was being escorted from the hospital, he fled in handcuffs into oncoming traffic. He was then taken to another hospital, treated, released, and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

    More >>

    The man who barricaded himself inside a Longs home for several hours Wednesday was taken into custody and taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. As he was being escorted from the hospital, he fled in handcuffs into oncoming traffic. He was then taken to another hospital, treated, released, and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Officers perform first aid on stabbing victim on Ocean Blvd., suspect arrested

    Officers perform first aid on stabbing victim on Ocean Blvd., suspect arrested

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:23:12 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    After a fight resulted in a person getting stabbed on Ocean Boulevard Wednesday evening, officers provided life-saving first aid to the stabbing victim and apprehended the suspect.

    More >>

    After a fight resulted in a person getting stabbed on Ocean Boulevard Wednesday evening, officers provided life-saving first aid to the stabbing victim and apprehended the suspect.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly