Officers perform first aid on stabbing victim on Ocean Blvd., suspect arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After a fight resulted in a person getting stabbed on Ocean Boulevard Wednesday evening, officers provided life-saving first aid to the stabbing victim and apprehended the suspect.

At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers saw a fight on Ocean Boulevard, according to a news release from Myrtle Beach Police. Officers addressed the situation, and the two people involved fled the scene on foot.

After a brief foot chase, officers captured the two individuals, officials stated. They quickly realized one of them suffered significant blood loss from stab wounds. The officers used a tourniquet on the victim’s arm to stop the bleeding, and called EMS to take the victim to the hospital, where he received medical treatment.

The city surveillance cameras identified the second person, who officers apprehended as the person who assaulted the victim, the release states.

On Thursday, officers were obtaining arrest warrants for the suspect, and once they are obtained, their identity will be released. Both the offender and the victim are from North Carolina.

“Our goal remains to provide a safe environment for our citizens and guest while holding individuals accountable for their unlawful actions,” said Chief Amy Prock. “I applaud our officers for their immediate response to this incident and their commitment to our citizens and guests.”

