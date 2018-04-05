Man charged with attempted murder for stabbing on Ocean Boulevar - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Man charged with attempted murder for stabbing on Ocean Boulevard

Shiquan Cox. (Source: MBPD) Shiquan Cox. (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After a fight resulted in a person getting stabbed on Ocean Boulevard Wednesday evening, officers provided life-saving first aid to the stabbing victim and apprehended the suspect.

At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers saw a fight on Ocean Boulevard, according to a news release from Myrtle Beach Police. Officers addressed the situation, and the two people involved fled the scene on foot.

After a brief foot chase, officers captured the two individuals, officials stated. They quickly realized one of them suffered significant blood loss from stab wounds. The officers used a tourniquet on the victim’s arm to stop the bleeding, and called EMS to take the victim to the hospital, where he received medical treatment.

The city surveillance cameras identified the second person, who officers apprehended as the person who assaulted the victim, the release states.

On Thursday, officers were obtaining arrest warrants for the suspect. Myrtle Beach Police announced Friday that the suspect, 18-year-old Shiquan Cox, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, and resisting arrest. He was set to appear in court for a bond hearing at 9 a.m. Friday.

“Our goal remains to provide a safe environment for our citizens and guest while holding individuals accountable for their unlawful actions,” said Chief Amy Prock. “I applaud our officers for their immediate response to this incident and their commitment to our citizens and guests.”

