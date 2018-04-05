Attorney: Suspect in Ocean Boulevard stabbing was actually fighting for his life

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

The man charged in connection with a stabbing on Ocean Boulevard appeared for a bond hearing Friday morning. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The suspect accused of stabbing another man after an argument on Ocean Boulevard earlier this week appeared before a judge for a bond hearing Friday morning.

Shiquan Cox, 18, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony and resisting arrest.

City surveillance cameras identified Cox, who officers caught, as the alleged stabber. His attorney claims he was actually fighting for his life.

The judge who oversaw Friday’s bond hearing noted that Cox doesn’t have a prior criminal history, not even “a littering charge or anything.”

What did give the judge pause was the defendant being from North Carolina and the serious nature of the charge. The bond was set at $30,000.

The stabbing victim was reportedly set to appear at Friday’s hearing, but did not show up.

According to Cox's attorney, the victim has a "lengthy criminal history."

Cox's charges stem from a reported stabbing on Ocean Boulevard Wednesday evening. Officers provided life-saving first aid to the stabbing victim and apprehended the suspect.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers saw a fight on Ocean Boulevard. Officers addressed the situation, and the two people involved fled the scene on foot.

After a brief foot chase, officers captured the two individuals, officials stated. They quickly realized one of them suffered significant blood loss from stab wounds. The officers used a tourniquet on the victim’s arm to stop the bleeding, and called EMS to take the victim to the hospital, where he received medical treatment.

On Thursday, officers obtained arrest warrants for the suspect.

