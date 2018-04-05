FIRST ALERT: Warmer weekend with rain chances Saturday

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures this morning are cool, but overall it’s a nice quiet morning.

A north wind will keep it breezy this afternoon and keep temperatures locked into the low 60s for highs across the area.

More clouds arrive Friday but rain chances remain slim. Temperatures turn warmer with 70s back in the forecast.

Saturday will be our warmest day of the week in the 70s, but rain chances ramp up as well. Saturday most likely will end with rain. The clouds linger into Sunday but the rain chances exit. Temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s to start the day with upper 50s Sunday afternoon.

Check out the detailed weekend forecast and an hour by hour forecast on the WMBF First Alert Weather App.

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.