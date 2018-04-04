Myrtle Beach Area Chamber puts together search committee to find next CEO

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors has announced a course of action to find its next leader.

According to a press release, a search committee was formed and the firm SearchWide was secured to conduct a nationwide search for a new president and CEO shortly after long-time chamber leader Brad Dean submitted his resignation to accept a position in Puerto Rico.

“The search committee is an impressive group of professionals,” Jim Creel Jr., a former MBACC board chair who was also named chair of the search committee, said in a statement. “It certainly speaks to the diverse nature of the Chamber’s leadership role in the community, as there are members who represent the public sector, private sector, education, and Grand Strand leadership. They are sure to properly manage the process with the help of SearchWide.”

According to the release, members of the search committee include:

Jim Creel Jr. - search committee chair; former MBACC board chair; vice president, Creel Corporation

Bob Barenberg - former MBACC board member and current SCRLA chairman; managing director, Hilton Hotels

Brenda Bethune - Mayor of Myrtle Beach; CEO, Better Brands

Clay Brittain - Thompson & Brittain Law Firm, Brittain Resort Management

Steve Chapman - former MBACC board chair; owner/operator, Island Vista Resort

Dr. David DeCenzo - President, Coastal Carolina University

Amy Duffy - Chief of Staff, SC Dept. of Parks, Recreation & Tourism

Chris Eldridge - Administrator, Horry County Government

Dr. Marilyn Fore - former MBACC board member; president, Horry-Georgetown Technical College

Radha Herring - former MBACC board chair; president, Watermark Real Estate Group

Terrance Herriott - current MBACC board member & finance review committee chair; assistant vice president, Conway National Bank

Carla Schuessler - current MBACC board chair; executive director, Habitat for Humanity of HC

Dennis Wade - former MBACC board member; president and CEO, The Jackson Companies

Mike Wooten - former MBACC board chair; president, DDC Engineers Inc.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.