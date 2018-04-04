Myrtle Beach Area Chamber puts together search committee to find next CEO

Potholes are becoming a major problem here in South Carolina, with many forming here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. In just the first three months of this year, Marlboro County has seen nearly 900 more potholes than the same time last year.More >>
Potholes are becoming a major problem here in South Carolina, with many forming here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. In just the first three months of this year, Marlboro County has seen nearly 900 more potholes than the same time last year.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors has announced a course of action to find its next leader.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors has announced a course of action to find its next leader.More >>
The lights went up and the sounds down went down Wednesday morning at Dave & Buster’s, as roughly 30 families with autistic children came to the Broadway at the Beach location to have some sensory-friendly fun.More >>
The lights went up and the sounds down went down Wednesday morning at Dave & Buster’s, as roughly 30 families with autistic children came to the Broadway at the Beach location to have some sensory-friendly fun.More >>
A group of students at Miller-Motte Technical College in Conway are speaking out, claiming teachers aren't showing up for class and wondering why their tuition is doubled.More >>
A group of students at Miller-Motte Technical College in Conway are speaking out, claiming teachers aren't showing up for class and wondering why their tuition is doubled.More >>
A new type of mobile water park is coming to the Grand Strand, and the first location is set to arrive in Murrells Inlet on Friday. Jump Jam Jungle Floats of the Grand Strand are mobile floating water parks featuring two trampolines, a diving board, a water slide, a 12-foot swing rope, a 12-foot climbing rope, and a 12-foot elevated jump deck, according to owner Brad Boggs.More >>
A new type of mobile water park is coming to the Grand Strand, and the first location is set to arrive in Murrells Inlet on Friday. Jump Jam Jungle Floats of the Grand Strand are mobile floating water parks featuring two trampolines, a diving board, a water slide, a 12-foot swing rope, a 12-foot climbing rope, and a 12-foot elevated jump deck, according to owner Brad Boggs.More >>
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.More >>
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.More >>
The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.More >>