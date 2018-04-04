Marlboro County dealing with growing number of potholes

Shaw Air Force Base detonated ordnance in the Carolina Forest area Wednesday morning, an official with Horry County Fire Rescue confirmed. HCFR spokesman Mark Nugent said they received several citizen calls about an explosion heard and felt in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
Potholes are becoming a major problem here in South Carolina, with many forming here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. In just the first three months of this year, Marlboro County has seen nearly 900 more potholes than the same time last year.
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce's board of directors has announced a course of action to find its next leader.
The lights went up and the sounds down went down Wednesday morning at Dave & Buster's, as roughly 30 families with autistic children came to the Broadway at the Beach location to have some sensory-friendly fun.
A group of students at Miller-Motte Technical College in Conway are speaking out, claiming teachers aren't showing up for class and wondering why their tuition is doubled.
