Dave & Buster’s provides sensory-friendly fun for autistic children, families

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The lights went up and the sounds down went down Wednesday morning at Dave & Buster’s, as roughly 30 families with autistic children came to the Broadway at the Beach location to have some sensory-friendly fun.

Becky Large, with the Champion Autism Network, says normally in an environment like Dave & Buster’s, parents would be worried about onlookers if their children had meltdowns or tantrums.

For three hours on Wednesday, though, they had the whole place to themselves.

Dave & Buster’s employees shut off overhead music and opened up private rooms so children and their families would be comfortable. It’s something the business will probably do again in the future.

"We're probably gonna do this maybe every other month,” said Bethann Meschter with Dave & Busters. “We're gonna try to make it a regular thing on our calendar and get these kids acclimated to Dave & Buster’s so they can come out and have a good time"

