SC gubernatorial hopeful calls Trump ‘the worst kind of racist’

A S.C. gubernatorial hopeful has taken on President Trump in a new campaign ad. (Source: Marguerite Willis for Governor)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence attorney running for South Carolina governor used her second campaign ad to attack President Donald Trump.

In the clip, which was uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday, Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Marguerite Willis calls Trump “the worst kind of racist.”

“There is no doubt in my mind that Donald Trump is a racist,” Willis says in the 30-second clip. “He’s a horrible racist. He’s the worst kind of racist, which is a racist who pretends he isn’t a racist.”

A press release states Willis has never shied from criticizing the president for his “disrespectful tone” toward women and people of color.

“How could we elect a man who says such horrible things about women?” Willis states in the campaign ad. “How could we elect anybody who said that once they got in power that they could take advantage of women sexually and otherwise?”

At one point, the words “Marguerite Willis will protect us from Trump” appear.

Watch the full ad below:

In February, Willis criticized Trump’s proposed budget, saying it would reduce Medicaid and Medicare spending, and cut the SNAP program and reduce food assistance that “many of our poorest South Carolinians desperately need.”

Willis is going up against Phil Noble, a business and technology consultant from Charleston, and state Rep. James Smith in the June 12 Democratic primary.

