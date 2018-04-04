Miller-Motte students claim teachers miss class, their tuition has doubled

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A group of students at Miller-Motte Technical College in Conway are speaking out, claiming teachers aren't showing up for class and wondering why their tuition is doubled.

The cosmetology and esthetics students said they are concerned they won't even graduate and worried about what could be next for the school.

Tune into WMBF News starting at 5, as Audrey Biesk will have more from the students.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.