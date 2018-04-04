Miller-Motte students claim teachers miss class, their tuition has doubled

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
A Florence attorney running for South Carolina governor used her second campaign ad to attack President Donald Trump.More >>
A group of students at Miller-Motte Technical College in Conway are speaking out, claiming teachers aren't showing up for class and wondering why their tuition is doubled.More >>
A person was struck by a vehicle on Highway 9 in the Little River area and taken to a nearby hospital, Horry County Fire Rescue confirmed.More >>
Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the Horry County Police Department have responded to the Conway area Wednesday afternoon after a person barricaded themselves inside a home.More >>
An officer investigating a burglary from a single mother and her young son in the Conway area found one of the stolen items, an Xbox, at a local pawn shop. The officer knew the mother’s income was tight, so she went above and beyond and paid the pawn shop to get the boy’s Xbox back.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A 17-year-old high school student bit the head off a chicken, according to authorities.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after an infant died after being left in a car.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
