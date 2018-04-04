Person struck by vehicle on Hwy. 9 in Little River area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A person was struck by a vehicle on Highway 9 in the Little River area and taken to a nearby hospital, Horry County Fire Rescue confirmed.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m., said Mark Nugent with HCFR.

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol for more details.

