Officer recognized for buying back single mother’s stolen Xbox from pawn shop

A Florence attorney running for South Carolina governor used her second campaign ad to attack President Donald Trump.More >>
A Florence attorney running for South Carolina governor used her second campaign ad to attack President Donald Trump.More >>
A group of students at Miller-Motte Technical College in Conway are speaking out, claiming teachers aren't showing up for class and wondering why their tuition is doubled.More >>
A group of students at Miller-Motte Technical College in Conway are speaking out, claiming teachers aren't showing up for class and wondering why their tuition is doubled.More >>
A person was struck by a vehicle on Highway 9 in the Little River area and taken to a nearby hospital, Horry County Fire Rescue confirmed.More >>
A person was struck by a vehicle on Highway 9 in the Little River area and taken to a nearby hospital, Horry County Fire Rescue confirmed.More >>
Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the Horry County Police Department have responded to the Conway area Wednesday afternoon after a person barricaded themselves inside a home.More >>
Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the Horry County Police Department have responded to the Conway area Wednesday afternoon after a person barricaded themselves inside a home.More >>
An officer investigating a burglary from a single mother and her young son in the Conway area found one of the stolen items, an Xbox, at a local pawn shop. The officer knew the mother’s income was tight, so she went above and beyond and paid the pawn shop to get the boy’s Xbox back.More >>
An officer investigating a burglary from a single mother and her young son in the Conway area found one of the stolen items, an Xbox, at a local pawn shop. The officer knew the mother’s income was tight, so she went above and beyond and paid the pawn shop to get the boy’s Xbox back.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A 17-year-old high school student bit the head off a chicken, according to authorities.More >>
A 17-year-old high school student bit the head off a chicken, according to authorities.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.More >>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after an infant died after being left in a car.More >>
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after an infant died after being left in a car.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>