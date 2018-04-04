Person who barricaded themselves inside Conway home taken into custody

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the Horry County Police Department have responded to the Conway area Wednesday afternoon after a person barricaded themselves inside a home on Harden Drive.

According to a post on the HCSO’s Facebook page, the person was taken into custody just after 4 p.m. without incident.

Residents are asked to avoid the area, as police and fire personnel are still on scene.

A tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue that was sent just before 4:30 p.m. stated firefighters were at 3820 Harden Drive assisting the sheriff's office after a fire broke out at the home.

@hcfirerescue on location at 3820 HARDEN DR working an incident assisting with @horrysheriff HCFR is dealing with a Structural Fire at the address. A Working Fire assignment has been requested. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) April 4, 2018

