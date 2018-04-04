Brookgreen Gardens a finalist in USA Today’s ‘Best Botanical Garden’ contest

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – USA Today is asking its readers to select their favorite botanical garden in North America, and Brookgreen Gardens is one of 20 finalists in the running to be the best of the best.

According to USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice contest, a panel of experts nominated the country’s 20 best gardens and arboretums because of their ability to promote and conserve the planet’s plant diversity, while also showcasing their “vast collections in stunning, visitor friendly ways.”

The 300-acre Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet was founded in 1931. It is part sculpture garden and part wildlife sanctuary housed on the site of four former rice plantations.

As of Wednesday at 3:15 p.m., Brookgreen Gardens was in second place on the poll’s leaderboard, behind only Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis.

People can vote for their favorite botanical garden once per day until polls close on Monday, April 30 at 12 p.m. The winners will be announced on Friday, May 4.

To cast a vote, click here.

