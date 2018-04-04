Conway lawyer suspended by SC Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – An attorney with a Conway practice has been placed on interim suspension and his law license has been suspended, according to a court order from the South Carolina Supreme Court.

K. Douglas Thornton was placed on interim suspension and his license to practice law was suspended until further order of the Supreme Court, states the order, filed on March 30.

It was also ordered that attorney Peyre Thomas Lumpkin be appointed to assume responsibility of Thornton’s client files, trust accounts, escrow accounts, operating accounts, and any other law office accounts Thornton may maintain.

The order does not include the reason for Thornton’s suspension, and a clerk of the Supreme Court said that because it is an interim suspension, that information was not available.

A call placed to Mr. Thornton’s Conway office was not answered.

