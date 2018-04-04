'The whole house shook:' Neighbors want warnings for explosions in Carolina Forest

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Shaw Air Force Base detonated an ordnance in the Carolina Forest area Wednesday, an official with Horry County Fire Rescue confirmed.

HCFR spokesman Mark Nugent said they received several citizen calls about an explosion heard and felt in the Carolina Forest area. Nugent was able to confirm that the Shaw Air Force Base detonated the ordnance in that area at that time.

Construction workers came across the ordnance while clearing the land.

This isn’t something new to the Carolina Forest area, as it used to be a site for military training exercises in the World War II era. In February, WMBF News reported a similar incident where a device was detonated.

People who live nearby were surprised by the sound of the explosion.

“The whole house shook,” Kim Gibson said.

“The ground shook a little bit,” Celeste Mastrocola said.

One viewer told WMBF News that the explosion knocked the blinds off one of her windows in the Bellegrove neighborhood off Carolina Forest Boulevard.

A WMBF News employee captured the sound of the explosion at about 11:50 a.m. on their home surveillance system. The system captured sound of another explosion at about 1:45 p.m.

Even though people who have lived in nearby areas like The Farm for a while know this happens relatively frequently, they are hoping to get a heads-up next time.

“People should’ve been notified that they were going to be doing this,” Rona Asaro said.

WMBF News reached out to Shaw Air Force Base to find out if there is a notification process. A spokesperson said they normally notify neighbors if they do something like this in the Sumter area, but since Carolina Forest is farther away, they say local law enforcement is responsible for notifying people.

Neighbors say they didn’t hear anything from police about an explosion beforehand.

Horry County Police Department spokesperson Krystal Dotson said she would look into the matter.

