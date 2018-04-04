Air Force detonates ordnance in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Shaw Air Force Base detonated ordnance in the Carolina Forest area Wednesday, an official with Horry County Fire Rescue confirmed.

HCFR spokesman Mark Nugent said they received several citizen calls about an explosion heard and felt in the Carolina Forest area. Nugent was able to confirm that the Shaw Air Force Base detonated ordnance in that area at that time.

One viewer told WMBF News that the explosion knocked the blinds off one of her windows in the Bellegrove neighborhood off Carolina Forest Boulevard.

A WMBF News employee captured the sound of the explosion at about 11:50 a.m. on their home surveillance system. The system captured sound of another explosion at about 1:45 p.m.

In February, a World War II-area bomb was discovered and detonated in the Carolina Forest area.The area was used by the Army during World War II for pilot bombing training and other exercises.

WMBF News has reached out to Shaw Air Force Base for more details on the ordnance detonation.

