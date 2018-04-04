'Jump Jam' floating water parks coming soon to the Grand Strand

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A new type of mobile, floating water park is coming to the Grand Strand, and the first location is set to arrive in Murrells Inlet on Friday.

Jump Jam Jungle Floats of the Grand Strand are mobile floating water parks featuring two trampolines, a diving board, a water slide, a 12-foot swing rope, a 12-foot climbing rope, and a 12-foot elevated jump deck, according to owner Brad Boggs. He said one of the trampolines can send people 20 feet into the air.

The first Jump Jam will be setting up near the Crazy Sister Marina in Murrells Inlet on Friday, April 6, according to Boggs. He said the Jump Jam will be set up at a U.S. Coast Guard-approved location out in the inlet. It is expected to be open to the public by May 1.

Boggs said he is still in negotiations to bring two additional Jump Jam locations to the Grand Strand.

Thrill-seekers will be able to book time on the Jump Jam through the company’s website, or directly at the Murrells Inlet marina. Boggs said they can book, pay and sign a waiver all online through their website. Booking will begin next week.

The company is also accepting resumes for a variety of seasonal positions, including licensed sea captains, lifeguards and hostesses. See this Facebook post for more information.

Boggs encouraged anyone interested in the new attractions to Like Jump Jam Jungle Floats of the Grand Strand on Facebook for updates.

