Deputies investigating theft of catalytic converters around Scotland Co.

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Deputies are looking for the person or persons responsible for the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles around Scotland County, according to information from Sheriff Ralph Kersey.

Kersey says the catalytic converters were cut using a reciprocating saw from vehicles that have been idle for long periods of time. The victims often are not aware a theft has occurred until the car is started.

Contact law enforcement if you have any information regarding these incidents.

