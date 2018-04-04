Man in custody after barricading himself inside Longs-area home

HCPD Det. Amy Hardwick, left, and Peter Wood rescued two bunnies will executing a search warrant at a Longs-area home. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

Police on scene of the man who was barricaded inside a home in the Longs area. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a home on Palmetto Green Drive near Colonial Charters near Longs, according to tweets from Horry County PD.

HCPD officers were on scene at about 11 a.m. A negotiation team responded to the scene at about 11:40 a.m.

HCPD tweeted at 2:14 p.m. that the subject is in police custody and they were working to begin clearing the scene.

A post on the HCPD's Facebook page states two bunnies were also rescued from the home.

