Man in custody after barricading himself inside Longs-area home

Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the Horry County Police Department have responded to the Conway area Wednesday afternoon after a person barricaded themselves inside a home.More >>
An officer investigating a burglary from a single mother and her young son in the Conway area found one of the stolen items, an Xbox, at a local pawn shop. The officer knew the mother’s income was tight, so she went above and beyond and paid the pawn shop to get the boy’s Xbox back.More >>
A man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a home on Palmetto Green Drive near Colonial Charters near Longs, according to tweets from Horry County PD.More >>
USA Today is asking its readers to select their favorite botanical garden in North America, and Brookgreen Gardens is one of 20 finalists in the running to be the best of the best.More >>
Shaw Air Force Base detonated ordnance in the Carolina Forest area Wednesday morning, an official with Horry County Fire Rescue confirmed. HCFR spokesman Mark Nugent said they received several citizen calls about an explosion heard and felt in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the number of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million.More >>
Warwickshire, UK, authorities released a distinctive sketch Tuesday of a burglary suspect, called an efit, created with the help a computer program.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
