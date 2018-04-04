Man barricades himself inside Horry Co. home; HCPD on scene

A new type of mobile water park is coming to the Grand Strand, and the first location is set to arrive in Murrells Inlet on Friday. Jump Jam Jungle Floats of the Grand Strand are mobile floating water parks featuring two trampolines, a diving board, a water slide, a 12-foot swing rope, a 12-foot climbing rope, and a 12-foot elevated jump deck, according to owner Brad Boggs.More >>
A new type of mobile water park is coming to the Grand Strand, and the first location is set to arrive in Murrells Inlet on Friday. Jump Jam Jungle Floats of the Grand Strand are mobile floating water parks featuring two trampolines, a diving board, a water slide, a 12-foot swing rope, a 12-foot climbing rope, and a 12-foot elevated jump deck, according to owner Brad Boggs.More >>
Deputies are looking for the person or persons responsible for the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles around Scotland County, according to information from Sheriff Ralph Kersey.More >>
Deputies are looking for the person or persons responsible for the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles around Scotland County, according to information from Sheriff Ralph Kersey.More >>
Leaders in Conway say they're paving the way in the Grand Strand in hopes to bring a new touch of culture to the downtown area. The city will now allow people called “buskers” to perform. Busking is also known as a person who performs in public areas, accepts donations from the public, and has obtained a permit pursuant to the ordinance. In simple terms, they are street performers.More >>
Leaders in Conway say they're paving the way in the Grand Strand in hopes to bring a new touch of culture to the downtown area. The city will now allow people called “buskers” to perform. Busking is also known as a person who performs in public areas, accepts donations from the public, and has obtained a permit pursuant to the ordinance. In simple terms, they are street performers.More >>
A man has barricaded himself in a home on Palmetto Green Drive near Colonial Charters, according to a tweet from Horry County PD.More >>
A man has barricaded himself in a home on Palmetto Green Drive near Colonial Charters, according to a tweet from Horry County PD.More >>
The Conway Recreation Center has made some changes by lowering its fees and access to the facility. Youth members who live within city limits can now get a membership for $5 dollars a month and $7.50 for non-city residents. If you want to just pay a daily rate, it will only cost $2 dollars.More >>
The Conway Recreation Center has made some changes by lowering its fees and access to the facility. Youth members who live within city limits can now get a membership for $5 dollars a month and $7.50 for non-city residents. If you want to just pay a daily rate, it will only cost $2 dollars.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
Warwickshire, UK, authorities released a distinctive sketch Tuesday of a burglary suspect, called an efit, created with the help a computer program.More >>
Warwickshire, UK, authorities released a distinctive sketch Tuesday of a burglary suspect, called an efit, created with the help a computer program.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.More >>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.More >>