Deal Diva: Best/worst things to buy in April

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Spring cleaning and planting are some things to do this month, but if you want to save money the Deal Diva breaks down the things you must buy in April.

Retail experts consider April a slow shopping month, but there are some really smart buys to help you save a few bucks.

Many people are looking to get their homes in order this month with a little spring cleaning. Retailers know this too. That's why you may find great prices and sales on vacuum cleaners.

Look for other home cleaning deals this month as well. Energy-efficient appliances will also be on sale.

While it may be tempting, especially if you see it 10 to 20 percent off, don't buy outdoor patio furniture this month. That same furniture will be marked down for much more when the weather starts turning cooler, let's say late September.

Bling is the thing to buy in April. This is the perfect time to get a head start on Mother's Day shopping, which is coming up May 13. Jewelers are trying to compete for tax-refund money, and you'll see lower prices just to get customers in the door.

The general rule is to avoid buying jewelry close to major holidays.

If you're looking to do a little home improvement to go with your spring cleaning, according to Consumer Reports, April is a great month to find deep discounts on new windows for your home.

The benefits of new windows is a quieter home, less draft and lower energy costs.

Many of us want to get ready for those backyard barbecues, but skip on buying the grill this month. Just hold off until at least July or August to buy a cheap grill; it'll pay off.

The holiday just ended, which means it’s a great time to get ready for Easter 2019. All Easter stuff is anywhere from 50 to 80 percent off right now.

Then there are those retailers featuring April promotions on pots, pans and cooking tools, just in time for bridal showers, weddings and college graduations.

