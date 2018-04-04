Conway Recreation Center lowers fees to allow more kids inside t - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway Recreation Center lowers fees to allow more kids inside the facility

By Amy Kawata, Video Journalist
Connect
The Conway Recreation Center has made some changes by lowering its fees and access to the facility. (Source: WMBF News) The Conway Recreation Center has made some changes by lowering its fees and access to the facility. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The City of Conway met on Monday for final readings on a couple of ordinances.  The Conway Recreation Center has made some changes by lowering its fees and access to the facility. Those who live in the city say the youth membership fees at the Recreation Center were just too high for students to afford, and they are glad their voices have finally been heard.

The proposal to lower the membership fees was first brought up by the community during one of the workshops at a Council meeting in February.  The original monthly student membership fees were $25 for city residents and $30 for non-residents.  Now, those fees have been dropped significantly.

Youth members who live within city limits can now get a membership for $5 a month and $7.50 for non-city residents.  If you want to just pay a daily rate, it will only cost $2.

The spokesperson for City of Conway said by lowering the fees, they hope to get more kids of all ages inside the recreation center.

Brandon Anderson is a basketball coach for Ascend Ballers in town, and also coaches football at the recreation center. He’s been wanting this change for quite some time and is excited for what he calls a positive change.

“For one, it gets the kids off the phones, from in front of the television, out being active…and also for the families, it can create more family events, networking… it’s a win, win,” Brandon said. "It will also get kids off the streets and also it may create jobs, because now you may have, and should have, more kids in the facility, now you’re going to need more staff. So, it’s an economic boost too.”

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • 'Jump Jam' floating water parks coming soon to the Grand Strand

    'Jump Jam' floating water parks coming soon to the Grand Strand

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:40:28 GMT
    This GIF shows a Jungle Float in action. (Source: Jump Jam GS on YouTube)This GIF shows a Jungle Float in action. (Source: Jump Jam GS on YouTube)
    This GIF shows a Jungle Float in action. (Source: Jump Jam GS on YouTube)This GIF shows a Jungle Float in action. (Source: Jump Jam GS on YouTube)

    A new type of mobile water park is coming to the Grand Strand, and the first location is set to arrive in Murrells Inlet on Friday. Jump Jam Jungle Floats of the Grand Strand are mobile floating water parks featuring two trampolines, a diving board, a water slide, a 12-foot swing rope, a 12-foot climbing rope, and a 12-foot elevated jump deck, according to owner Brad Boggs.

    More >>

    A new type of mobile water park is coming to the Grand Strand, and the first location is set to arrive in Murrells Inlet on Friday. Jump Jam Jungle Floats of the Grand Strand are mobile floating water parks featuring two trampolines, a diving board, a water slide, a 12-foot swing rope, a 12-foot climbing rope, and a 12-foot elevated jump deck, according to owner Brad Boggs.

    More >>

  • Deputies investigating theft of catalytic converters around Scotland Co.

    Deputies investigating theft of catalytic converters around Scotland Co.

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:33:52 GMT
    Deputies are looking for the person or persons responsible for the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles around Scotland County (Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)Deputies are looking for the person or persons responsible for the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles around Scotland County (Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
    Deputies are looking for the person or persons responsible for the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles around Scotland County (Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)Deputies are looking for the person or persons responsible for the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles around Scotland County (Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)

    Deputies are looking for the person or persons responsible for the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles around Scotland County, according to information from Sheriff Ralph Kersey.

    More >>

    Deputies are looking for the person or persons responsible for the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles around Scotland County, according to information from Sheriff Ralph Kersey.

    More >>

  • Leaders in Conway hope to bring touch of culture downtown with street performers

    Leaders in Conway hope to bring touch of culture downtown with street performers

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-04-04 15:49:55 GMT
    The city will now allow people called “buskers” to perform. (Source: WMBF News)The city will now allow people called “buskers” to perform. (Source: WMBF News)

    Leaders in Conway say they're paving the way in the Grand Strand in hopes to bring a new touch of culture to the downtown area. The city will now allow people called “buskers” to perform. Busking is also known as a person who performs in public areas, accepts donations from the public, and has obtained a permit pursuant to the ordinance. In simple terms, they are street performers.

    More >>

    Leaders in Conway say they're paving the way in the Grand Strand in hopes to bring a new touch of culture to the downtown area. The city will now allow people called “buskers” to perform. Busking is also known as a person who performs in public areas, accepts donations from the public, and has obtained a permit pursuant to the ordinance. In simple terms, they are street performers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly