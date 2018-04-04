Mullins man planning wedding after winning two scratch-off lottery tickets

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – A Mullins man’s plans changed from yard work to planning his wedding after he won $500 on one scratch-off ticket, then $250,000 on another.

“I’m still shaking,” the man said when he handed over the winning ticket to lottery officials in Columbia. “I’m going to spoil my fiancée.”

The man scratched off a $500 win, played Fantastic 10s again and won $250,000, according to lottery officials.

Four top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 Fantastic 10s game; the odds of winning this prize are 660,000 to 1.

For selling the claimed ticket, 5 Star Food Mart #2 in Mullins received a commission of $2,500.

