One charged in multi-vehicle crash in Socastee that injured 10 people

The scene of the multi-vehicle crash. (Source: Jon Dick)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has been charged in connection with a multi-vehicle crash last week that injured 10 people.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, a charge of driving left of center was levied against a Jessica Jones.

The charge stems from the April 4 crash at the intersection of Brandymill Blvd. and Socastee Blvd., according to information from Horry County Fire Rescue. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the accident occurred at about 8:30 a.m.

Earlier Wednesday, Horry County Fire Rescue described the accident as a "mass casualty incident" with entrapment.

All ten people were transported to the hospital. Three people were extricated with life-threatening injuries, two sustained critical injuries and five suffered minor injuries in the crash, HCFR confirmed.

Collins previously said seven people were in a van and three people were in a car.

