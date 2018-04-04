3 trapped, 5 being treated after multi-vehicle crash with entrapment reported in Socastee

The scene of the multi-vehicle crash. (Source: Jon Dick)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters are responding to a multi-vehicle crash with multiple patients and confirmed entrapment in Socastee Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue stated this is a "mass casualty incident" with three patients trapped, and five more being treated and transported.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the accident occurred at Brandymill Blvd. and Socastee Blvd. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that accident occurred at about 8:30 a.m.

HCFR asks drivers to please avoid the area.

