‘Jazz in the Park’ event to be held at Chapin Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – In appreciation of Jazz Appreciation Month, a “Jazz in the Park” event will be held at Chapin Park on April 8.

The event starts at 2:00 and concludes at 6:00 p.m., according to an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach. The free event includes performances by Chocolate Chip & Company Band, “Bull” Canty, Stardusters Big Band and the Socastee High School Jazz Band. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

For more information, call 843-918-1062.

