Police investigating after car strikes pedestrian on S. Irby Street

By Nick Doria, Producer
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 800 block of South Irby Street, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The collision occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Brandt confirms the driver of the vehicle and another person took the injured pedestrian to a local hospital.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown. The incident is under investigation.

