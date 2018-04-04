Police investigating after car strikes pedestrian on S. Irby Street

Firefighters are responding to a multi-vehicle crash with multiple patients and confirmed entrapment in Socastee Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue stated this is a mass casualty incident with three patients trapped, and five more being treated and transported.More >>
A Mullins man’s plans changed from yard work to planning his wedding after he won $500 on one scratch-off ticket, then $250,000 on another. “I’m still shaking,” the man said when he handed over the winning ticket to lottery officials in Columbia.More >>
In appreciation of Jazz Appreciation Month, a “Jazz in the Park” event will be held at Chapin Park on April 8. The event starts at 2:00 and concludes at 6:00 p.m., according to an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach.More >>
Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 800 block of South Irby Street, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The collision occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.More >>
We are waking up to comfortable temperatures in the 60s. Conditions will go downhill as the day goes on. A line of rain and a thunderstorm or two approaches the Pee Dee by midday, then makes its way to the Grand Strand this afternoon, exiting the coast by sunset.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.More >>
