FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in Wednesday afternoon; gusty winds, lightening possible

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are waking up to comfortable temperatures in the 60s. Conditions will go downhill as the day goes on. A line of rain and a thunderstorm or two approaches the Pee Dee by midday, then makes its way to the Grand Strand this afternoon, exiting the coast by sunset. Not expecting severe weather, but gusty winds and lightning are possible. We're still warm with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s.

The clouds clear Thursday, but cooler weather filters in. Afternoon highs fall into the upper 60s on Thursday before rebounding into the 70s again Friday.

Rain chances return late on Saturday with temperatures in the 60s. We keep the clouds around and turn cooler Sunday with afternoon temperatures stuck in the 50s.

