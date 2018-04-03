Horry council strikes down ordinance to bring funeral home and crematory to 55+ neighborhood

The Horry County Council struck down an ordinance that would have allowed for a funeral home and crematory in a local neighborhood. (Source: Horry County Government)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Members of the Lakeside Crossing neighborhood broke out in applause after the Horry County Council struck down an ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting that would have allowed a funeral home and crematory to be built near the subdivision.

The second reading of an ordinance which would have rezoned a portion of land in front of the neighborhood for the funeral home was voted down by the council on a unanimous 0-12 vote.

Several Lakeside Crossing residents were in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, with many addressing the council about their concerns.

Among their fears were traffic issues within the community, located near Myrtle Ridge Drive, and a smell arising from the crematory.

One man said he didn’t want to watch “a rain of basically the putrid remains of human beings” from the crematory while sitting outside with his dog.

Another concern about the proposed funeral home was less physical and more psychological. Many in the 55+ community didn’t want to drive past it and be reminded of their own mortality.

Chris Burroughs, the owner of Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Murrells Inlet who applied for the rezoning permit, said after Tuesday’s meeting he wasn’t bitter about the decision.

“You’ve got to respect everybody’s wishes,” Burroughs said.

He stressed he didn’t think a funeral home in the neighborhood would be very intrusive and that crematories are very safe and clean.

“I think it’s more fear than anything,” Burroughs said about the reaction to his proposal.

He added he’ll move forward and seek another location for the funeral home and crematory.

